Pokemon No-Go at Preston park

Pokemon hunters are putting themselves in potential danger by searching for the fictional creatures in a Preston park, police have warned.

Officers have urged fans not to try to access the Pokestop in Winckley Square, which is currently closed for renovation work.

A message on the Preston Police Facebook page said the area was inaccessible, but said: “We’ve had reports of several persons climbing over into the park.

“Please can those playing the game not do this as there is an active building site with excavation work on-going and as such could prove dangerous.

“I have requested to Niantic that this stop be removed to prevent anyone from coming to harm.

“Don’t worry as I know there are plenty of other stops in the area so you’re not missing out!”