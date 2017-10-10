Plan to shake-up Preston’s bin services announced

Preston residents may have a deadline on reporting missed bin collections if proposed reforms are adopted by the council.

A consultation on waste service changes is underway with council bosses urging everyone to have their say.

Prospective changes include a two-day cut-off for reporting missed bins and big changes for those living on private roads.

The town hall said it currently collects all missed bins even if they are due to residents failing to put their waste out on time. In some instances, reports are received up to 11 days later, putting a strain on the authority’s resources.

The two-day cut-off will bring Preston in line with several authorities across the county, officers said.

The changes to private road collections will see them standardised, meaning all collections will take place at a point nearest a public highway. Some residents currently have been served by binmen travelling up private roads and tracks. The consultation finishes on October 19.