OAPs’ retirement village planned for outskirts of Preston

A vast retirement village providing housing for hundreds of pensioners could be built on the outskirts of Preston if city planners give the green light.

Developers say the scheme - earmarked for land between the city limits and Grimsargh - will provide much-needed quality housing for the county’s ageing population.

Proposals include a 60 room care home, 60 apartments and 20 bungalows with shared facilities, including a doctor’s surgery.

The potential development has received a warm welcome from older persons’ charity bosses who describe it as a “very positive step.”

Planning officers at the town hall are now considering the proposals for the land to the east of Preston Road.

Although the location is designated as part of an area of separation between the city and Grimsargh, the developers hope to convince the scheme is worthy of support due to it offering improved care provision for the area.

According to planning documents, housing provider Your Housing will “partner with an external provider” to deliver the care home.

