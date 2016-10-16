LATEST: Flood warnings still in place for Lancashire

Flood warnings remained in place for parts of Lancashire today.

The Environment Agency put areas near to the River Wyre, River Lune and also the coastline north of Morecambe Bay on alert due to high tides.

A tide of 5.7 metres, with additional surges, was forecast during the night for coastal parts of Lancashire.

Emergency services reported there were no major incidents of flooding reported after the midnight tide. But the alerts remained in place at breakfast-time this morning as a precaution.

Flood warnings, where flooding was expected, were in force for the Wyre Estuary at both Thornton and Hambleton and the North Morecambe Bay coastline.

Flood alerts, where flooding was possible, were also issued for the Lune Estuary.

Last night the Environment Agency warned of tidal spray and flooding on coastal roads and proms. Tides in the area are expected to peak around midnight and experts said flooding could occur two hours before or after.

In a statement the agency said: “Some roads and properties are likely to be affected. People are warned to stay away from the coast.

“Environment Agency officers have checked defences and are monitoring sea levels and weather conditions.”

There were 21 flood warnings and 42 flood alerts still in place around the country today.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were prepared for flooding incidents overnight. But no major incidents were reported.

- Have you been affected or seen any flooding in the area? Contact our news team on 01772 838164 or email karl.holbrook@jpress.co.uk