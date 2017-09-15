Labour big-wig pays top secret visit to anti-fracking camp

Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell paid a unpublicised visit to Lancashire’s anti-fracking camp.

Mr McDonnell listened to concerns about fracking from protesters.

They also told him of the negative impact they believed shale gas drilling would have on the local community.

Other concerns included worries over the high level of policing at the camp on Preston New Road.

A spokesman for the Roseacre Awareness Group said: “He firstly visited the Community Hub and afterwards we all walked to the roadside so he could see the drilling for himself.

“The media team showed him drone images of the site and other footage.

“He also came to our Welcome tent where we gave him a Frack Free Lancashire T-shirt, badge, car sticker and wrist

band.

“He says he will wear them.

“He was a nice man who listened to all we had to say and was struck by our community spirit and determination to fight this industry.

“He reaffirmed Labour’s commitment to oppose fracking and he will be

reporting back to Parliament.”