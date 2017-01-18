Hundreds of tyres dumped across Preston

Hundreds of tyres have been dumped at three sites across Preston.

Over the weekend they were abandoned at Wallend Road and in two spots at Cottam Lane, with council bosses predicting it will cost the tax payer £2,000 for them to be removed and disposed of.

Town Hall chiefs have described the flytipping as frustrating, and say there is little evidence to trace those responsible.

Enforcement officer Paul Cookson said the tyres may have come from a depot, with whoever the tyres belong to potentially believing they were being given to a genuine company who would dispose of them.

A council spokesperson said: “Fly tipping is an issue a lot of people feel strongly about and our enforcement team work tirelessly to investigate incidents across the city.

“We do have a Litterline telephone number and online form where people can report fly tipping to us and would encourage Prestonians to take pride in their community and help us put a to stop this inexcusable behaviour.”

Contact 01772 906909.