Flytippers dump waste at Preston Cemetery in ‘despicable’ act

Piles of household waste have been dumped in Preston Cemetery in a “despicable” act by flytippers.

Furniture, bin bags and paperwork was strewn across the middle of a path in the cemetery over the weekend, with leaders describing the tipping as “totally disrespectful”.

Flytipping at Preston Cemetery

Volunteers moved the dumped waste to one side of the path to help families access the place of rest, before council officers began a clean-up operation.

Town Hall bosses are now calling for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for Preston Council said: “This is an unacceptable and totally disrespectful act.

“The clear up of the waste has already begun, along with enquiries as to who committed this offence.

“Witnesses saw the waste being flytipped around 2.30pm on Saturday from a tipper lorry with a green cab.

“If anyone else has information that may help our enquiries, please call 01772 906909.”

Enforcement officer Paul Cookson described the incident as “callous”, and asked anyone with information to contact the council.

He said: “This incident is made all worse by the callous nature of the offender in choosing the cemetery to dump the waste.

“I cannot understand how anyone could sink so low as to abuse this area.

“Initial enquiries suggest that this is another case of a householder failing to check the credentials of the person who removed their waste.

“Any information regarding the offending vehicle would be greatly appreciated.”

Ribbleton councillor Jonathan Saksena slammed the flytipping as “despicable” and asked witnesses to come forward.

He said the flytipping was “pretty rare” in the cemetery, but said: “It is a very stupid thing to do, they are not exactly hiding it.

“It just annoys people and upsets them.

“I suppose all they are bothered about is getting rid of rubbish.

“It is very hard to understand why somebody wants to do that.

“It suggests they seem to have some idea that it doesn’t matter, but of course it matters.”

Coun Saksena urged witnesses to contact the council, and said: “The more people who come forward, the more likely it is to get a successful prosecution.”