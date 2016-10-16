Flood warning issued for parts of Lancashire

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Lancashire.

The flood alert has been put in force for the Wyre Estuary, affecting Fleetwood down to Poulton and as far east as Great Eccleston.

Environment Agency warned of tidal spray and flooding on roads and proms from around noon. It is one of 36 alerts across the country.

In a statement the agency said: “Some properties along the coast may be affected. People are advised to stay away from the coast.

“Environment Agency officers have checked defences and are monitoring sea levels and weather conditions. The tide is forecast to peak around 11:57 (BST). The astronomical tide height at Heysham will be 5.32m AoD and 5.05m AoD at Fleetwood.

“We forecast that the astronomical tide will have an additional surge of 0.15m. High water can be expected for two hours before and after the peak.”

