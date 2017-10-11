Flood alert issued in Garstang

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for Garstang.

More top stories: M6 northbound closed after multi-vehicle accident

The agency has warned that river levels are rising on the Upper River Wyre at Brock and that flooding is possible.

The alert was issued just before 7am on Wednesday October 11 and is due to the heavy rain that fell overnight.

Residents are being told to "be prepared."

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "Local flooding from rivers and surface water is probable on Wednesday for parts of the north and north-west of England and the north-west of Wales.

"Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be some travel disruption.

"Further flooding is possible but not expected for these same areas later on Friday and into Saturday.

"The forecast flood risk across England and Wales on Wednesday is low, for all other days is the forecast flood risk is very low."