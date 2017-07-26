Delays after lock-on protest at Cuadrilla

Have your say

A contraflow has been put in place outside the Cuadrilla fracking site this morning following a lock-on protest, say police.

Campaigners are protesting on top of lorries at the site on Preston New Road.

Traffic is reported to be "heavy".

A police spokesman said: "A group of women are locked-on outside the site. Traffic does appear to be moving at the moment."

Drivers are advised to expect disruption and seek an alternative route if possible.