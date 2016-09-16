Date revealed for Heysham M6 link opening

An official opening date has been revealed for the Heysham M6 link road.

The Bay Gateway will be opening on October 31, Halloween, giving motorists their first chance to drive on the new road.

The Bay Gateway will connect Heysham Port directly to junction 34 of the M6.

Walkers have the chance to roam the length of the new M6 link road before it officially opens.

The third ‘Welly Walk’ for St John’s Hospice will be held on the new Bay Gateway on Saturday, October 29, two days before the road opens.

Lancashire County Council said there will be a low key opening ceremony on the day with a more offical opening day in Spring 2017.

Over 100 business people attended a business breakfast hosted by inTheBay and The Bay on Thursday, where presentations were made about the opening of the M6 link and the benefits of the new road.