Contraflow put in place at Preston New Road fracking site

Two towers and a crate have been built as part of a protest outside the Cuadrilla fracking site, say police.

Fylde Officers say that Preston New Road has been partially blocked in the latest 'lock-on protest' that is being staged by anti-frackers.

Four people are currently thought to be locked-on at the site.

A contraflow has been implemented using temporary traffic light to allow vehicles to pass the site.

Police have confirmed that the 'protester removal team' are currently on their way to the area.