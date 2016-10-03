Appeal after waste is dumped in countryside

Children’s toys, carpets and household rubbish have been dumped next to a field in rural Preston.

The large heap of waste was abandoned in an entrance to a field on Brabiner Lane, close to the boundary of Whittingham and Grimsargh, late at night last month.

Now council chiefs are calling on the public to help trace the “offending vehicle” and its owners, following the incident.

Paul Cookson, Preston Council’s enforcement officer, said inquiries traced an eye witness to the dumping, which placed the time of the offence at 10pm on September 15.

The “offending vehicle” has been described as a white Ford Transit tipper lorry, with registration number T781RPT.

Mr Cookson said “difficulties” had been encountered in confirming the ownership of the vehicle, and said the council was asking for the public’s help in tracing it.

Anyone who has information regarding the owner or users of the vehicle is asked to call 01772 906909.

He said: “The source of the waste has been identified and it has been established that this is a classic example of the owner failing to check the credentials of the waste carrier.

“This goes to support my belief that the majority of fly tipping cases could be avoided if the public exercised more care in making sure that their waste is only given to a registered waste carrier.”

Mr Cookson said the dumping was on the “higher end” of the council’s scale of flytipping, because of the believed use of a commercial vehicle.

He said: “By the time we got to it it was off the road, but there was a suggestion that some of it was in the road before we got there.

“That would have caused a hazard for people driving.

“There was absolutely no concern as to where it was landing.”

Coun Sue Whittam, who represents Preston Rural North, said: “It could be that somebody has acted in good faith, but they still have a duty of care to check people are who they say they are.

“It blights the area and makes it look so unsightly and gives the wrong impression.

“It is a beautiful place and we need to keep it that way.

“I hope enforcement officers do pursue this and get some action against them.

“It really is quite sad.”