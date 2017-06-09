A road has been partially blocked by anti-fracking protesters, say police.

Police have implemented a contraflow on Preston New Road after anti-fracking protesters locked on under two vehicles close to the Cuadrilla fracking site this morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire police said: "For everyone's safety and to enable police to deal with the situation a contraflow has been implemented and temporary traffic lights will be utilised bringing a section of the A583 down to one lane.

"As I’m sure you can appreciate we have no other alternative in these circumstances and expect delays throughout the day."