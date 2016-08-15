Enjoy late night summer fun at Pleasure Beach

Next Saturday Pleasure Beach will once again be open until 10pm for summer fun during the latest Late Night Riding event

Next Saturday Pleasure Beach will once again be open until 10pm for summer fun during the latest Late Night Riding event

This year, to celebrate Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s 120th anniversary, the late night ride will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

With the park open until late, guests can ride into the night on the Big One, check out the twists and turns of Infusion at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper.

Whatever thrills take your fancy, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the place to be.

The FY4 and Overpass areas of Blackpool Pleasure Beach will turn into party central with stilt walkers from 5pm and fire shows on the Overpass, adjacent to Wallace and Gromit’s Thrill O Matic, from 8.30pm.

On top of all of this, you can enjoy top DJs spinning the latest tunes on Pleasure Beach Radio.

Younger riders you can meet up with Paw Patrol and other characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land with its 12 amazing rides before checking out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

Wristbands start from £27 on the gate and £21 online. If you just want to spend an evening, wristbands for the night riding are £18 when booked at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com or £20 on the gate. These are valid from 4pm.

Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Our last Late Night Riding event was a huge success with thousands of guests enjoying the extended opening hours and then the fantastic fireworks display. I hope that many people take the opportunity to ride their favourite rides after dark during the next 2 events.”

