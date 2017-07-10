‘Emotional’ event honours Lancashire victims

A host of stars turned out for a memorial concert for two Lancashire victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Chesney Hawkes and The Voice winner Kevin Simm, from Chorley, were among the stars at the One Voice One Love memorial concert held at Tarleton Academy.

All the artists gave their services for free and funds were raised to create memorials for Georgina Callander and Saffie Roussos.

Georgina, 18, and eight-year-old Saffie were both killed in the bomb which was set off after the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May.

More than £7,000 has already been raised by the event, which was held on Thursday.

One and Only singer Chesney said he was ‘honoured’ to be part of the concert.

He said: “It was a fabulous event. Very emotional.

“Honoured to have been involved and to raise money for Saffie and Georgina’s families.”

The event also featured performances from Britain’s Got Talent acts Boogie Storm and Henry Gallagher.

In a statement, organisers said: “With family members and friends of the two young victims in attendance and joined by Seema Kennedy MP and the Mayor and Mayoress of West Lancashire it was a night of happiness, reflection and a coming together of a community. “In a beautiful start to the evening Tarleton Community Primary School Choir, where Saffie attended, performed.

“Throughout the event video messages were played on a massive screen next to the stage, including Amanda Holden, Jessica Ennis Hill, Union J and Beth Tweddle.”

One highlight of the evening was when all the artists came back on stage to perform Oasis’ hit ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger.’ The money raised is being split between the families of Georgina and Saffie and Tarleton Community Primary School and Runshaw college to provide a lasting memorial.

Auction items donated for the concert are still open to bids on the One Voice One Love Facebook Page, until 3pm on Monday – go to photo albums, selection auctions and add your bid. Visit https://www.facebook.com/onevoiceonelove

