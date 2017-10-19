Emotional day for bride-to-be

Have your say

For Yvonne Baines and Paul Hand, their dream wedding day was everything they had hoped it would be.

Yvonne shared the ups and downs of organising a wedding through the Lancashire Post’s bride-to-be column and they finally tied the knot at All Saints Hesketh-with-Becconsall Parish Church on August 26 before a reception at Farington Lodge.

They met at Preston College when Yvonne was completing a computer course and Paul was one of the lecturers.

They soon became friends but after the course had finished, love blossomed.

Paul proposed on Christmas Day 2013 and the soon began making plans.

For Yvonne, 40, one of the most special parts of their wedding day was having their children with them.

Paul’s daughter was bridesmaid, their son a page boy and Yvonne’s son Brandon Baines walked her down the aisle with her dad.

“Brandon delivered the speech during the wedding breakfast which there was not a dry eye in the house,” said Yvonne.

“it was so emotional and absolutely wonderful, I had never been so proud of him.

“Having Brandon and my Dad walk me down the aisle and give me away jointly meant the absolute world to me.”

There was a few surprises for Paul including a personalised Mr and Mrs Hand Ferrero Rocher stand that Yvonne had made for Paul, a chocolate fountain, photobooth and large love letters.

Their first dance was to At Last by Etta James.

Paul, 46, said: “I loved having our family and friends help share and celebrate one of the most special days of my life.

“I want to thank my beautiful wife for organising the most perfect day and thinking of all those extra little things.

“My Dad’s cousin came from Seattle to join us, that was fantastic and made the day so special as he was very close with my Dad.”