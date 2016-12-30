Emergency services called to kitchen fire in Euxton

Two fire engines from Leyland and Chorley were called to The Croft in Euxton after a pan had been left unattended, say fire services.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on 29 December after the occupants of the property forgot a pan had been left on the kitchen hob and went out.

Two fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus and carrying a hose reel jet entered the property to extinguish the fire.

There was significant heat damage to the pan and the ground floor of the property had minor smoke damage.

Watch Manager Paul Rigden said: "It should be noted there were smoke alarms in the property and this alerted the occupants prior to opening the door on their return. Please check your smoke alarm regularly.

"The occupant acted quickly by ringing the fire service and not putting themselves at risk by trying to tackle the fire as they could possibly have been overcome by smoke. This is a reminder if you are cooking do not leave pans or cooking appliances unattended and before going out, carry out a safety walk of the property to ensure nothing has been left on."