Emergency services were called to a blaze on Garnet Street in Lancaster at around 11.30pm last night (29 December).

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fire that was well alight in a terrace property.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus and hose-reels to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire but it is thought that significant damage was caused to the property, say fire services.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.