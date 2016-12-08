Emergency services called to commercial fire in Blackpool

Fire crews were called to a blaze at around 6pm yesterday evening (7 December) after reports of a fire at a shop on Briarwood Drive.

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore and an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool were called to the property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire which involved a drying room and an asbestos roof.

Fire crews were at the scene for four hours and no injuries were reported.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.