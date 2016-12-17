Emergency calls to car blaze

Fire crews were called out to a burning car

The incident happened at around 4.15pm in Centurion Way, Leyland.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue staff received numerous calls alerting them to the blaze and one fire engine from Leyland attended.

One hose reel and two breathing apparatus sets to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.

Earlier in the day crews from Preston and Penwortham had been called out to a kitchen fire.

The incident at a house in New Hall Lane happened at around 2.50pm.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that there was a fire involving a grill pan and they used a ventilation unit to clear smoke from the room