Emergency call-out sparked after boat runs aground near Lytham

A boat ran aground at the entrance to the river Ribble near Lytham after it hit a training wall, says the Coastguard.

Volunteer RNLI and coastguard rescue teams were called to the emergency just after 9pm on Sunday, October 8.

A rescue operation was put into action and the 26 foot yacht was recovered shortly after midnight.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "The team were paged to locate a yacht which had run aground in the entrance to the river Ribble.

"The tied worked in our favour and the vessel was able to get off the training wall with a little assistance from RNLI boats.

"There were three people aboard the yacht, who were all safe and well.

"If you find yourself in a similar situation, ensure that all the people on board are safe and well and wearing live jackets and call the Coastguard for assistance."