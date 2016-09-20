Elli’s Summer fiesta is a big hit

Junior Miss Preston Elli Westwood pulled off a fun-filled Summer Fiesta for her latest fundraiser.

The Ashton Community Science College pupil was joined by scores of supporters at the Pavilion in Avenham Park for the family fun day in aid of Variety children’s charity.

Elli said it had been an “incredible day”.

She added: “Thank you to everybody who came, contributed and donated to my fundraising. You were all such a huge help.

“I am so proud of myself for organising, planning and hosting my first ever big event. It was a huge achievement!

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their generous donations of raffle prizes ... especially Scott Fitzgerald, who kindly took his time out to sign a boxing glove for my raffle!”

Elli recently enjoyed some time out in the sun after a busy year of fundraising and volunteering.

Earlier in the summer she completed a 26-mile sponsored walk from Lancaster to Preston for her 15th birthday. She currently volunteers twice a week at Foxton Kids youth club.