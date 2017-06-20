Ellen Higginbottom murder: Preston man charged

A Preston man has been charged with the murder of Wigan teenager Ellen Higginbottom.

Mark Steven Buckley, (10/9/65), of New Hall Lane, is in police custody and will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

At around 7.20pm on Friday June 16 police received a report that 18-year-old Ellen Higginbottom had gone missing.

Officers searched Orrell Water Park and at around 2.30am on Saturday June 17 a body was found.

Three other people remain in custody for questioning: a 47-year-old man from Billinge arrested on suspicion of murder and a man and a woman, both aged 30, from Wigan who were detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

