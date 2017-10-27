Electricity North West staff volunteers for a day to support Emmaus Preston

Employees from Electricity North West have been working hard to support the work of homelessness charity Emmaus Preston.

A team of 16 volunteered for a day and completed work in the garden surrounding Emmaus’s community building – home to 24 formerly homeless people and made a donation of £4,000.

Andy Davies, a formerly homeless person who now lives and works at Emmaus Preston, said: “The team were amazing and couldn’t do enough to help. They fixed the poly tunnel, rotated all the soil ready for planting and done much more than we originally planned. Thank you to the team for their kind help on the day.”

The support given to Emmaus Preston is part of Electricity North West’s (ENW) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy to support initiatives within the communities in which the company operates.

Jonathan Collins, stakeholder and CSR manager at ENW, said: “We are extremely proud to be volunteering our services for such a great cause and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to make a donation. We power local communities across the North West and it’s great that we are able to give back to the communities in which we operate in this way.”

Emmaus Preston supports formerly homeless people by providing a home and meaningful work in a community setting. The charity operates two large social enterprises in the city, providing valuable work opportunities whilst generating an income to help sustain the support offered by Emmaus Preston.

Stephen Buchanan, Director of Emmaus Preston, said: “The donation of time and money by the employees is a great boost to the people supported at Emmaus Preston. It was great to welcome the team to our community to see first-hand the work we do and to thank them personally for the support they have given.”