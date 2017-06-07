Elderly woman missing

A search is underway for an 83-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

She has left the address without telling her family where she was going and hasn’t been in contact with them since.

PC Jay Warburton from Blackpool Police said: “We are extremely concerned for Mrs Currie’s welfare given her age and as he is in receipt of medication which we know she doesn’t have in her possession.

“We need to find her as soon as possible so if you have seen her or know where she is, please contact us immediately.”

Mrs Currie is described as white, 4ft 9ins, of slim build, with white curly hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue/ lilac jacket and grey trousers.

Aside from Blackpool is also known to have links to Preston and Blackburn.

If you have any information that could help police find Mrs Currie, please call 101 quoting log number LC-20170607-0444.