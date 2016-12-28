Elderly woman dies from accident injuries

A pensioner injured in a collision in Clitheroe has died, police have revealed.

Patricia Sharples, 79, of Clitheroe, suffered multiple injuries when she was struck by a Ford Kuga in the Lowergate car park in the town.

The incident happened at about 11am on Tuesday, December 20.

Mrs Sharples was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital and sadly died from her injuries on Christmas Day.

An investigation into the collision is continuing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0459 of December 20.