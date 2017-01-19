Elderly man taken to hospital after fire in Preston

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after a fire at his home, say fire services.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the man's home on Tulketh Brow in Ashton-on-Ribble at around 10am this morning.

It is thought the fire started in the hearth of an open fire, say fire services.

A spokesperson for the fire services said: "Please make sure that if you are using an open fire that your chimney is regularly swept and maintained."

Ambulance crews took the man, who was suffering with smoke inhalation, to Royal Preston Hospital.