Elderly man suffers bleed on brain after being hit by transit van

A 74-year-old man has suffered a bleed on the brain after being hit by a transit van.

The incident occurred at around 12.40pm on Friday in Blackpool, when a white Ford Transit van collided with a pedestrian as it turned right from Talbot Road into Buchanan Street.

The pedestrian suffered a small bleed on the brain which is being treated at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Now police are urging anybody who witnessed the incident, or who saw either the pedestrian or the van in the moments prior to the collision, to get in touch.

PS Finn Quainton, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the van driver wasn’t hurt, however the pedestrian has suffered serious injuries.

“We would now like to piece together exactly what happened and we are appealing to anybody with information about the collision to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 591 of December 2.