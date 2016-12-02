Elderly man in hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after crash

An elderly man has been taken for treatment at Royal Preston Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a Preston crash, Lancashire Police says.

The incident on Liverpool Road in Longton saw the man, whose age has not been given by police, collide with a car near the Black Bull pub at around 5.30pm.

Liverpool Road was then closed both ways between Chapel Lane and Marsh Lane as police and ambulance staff moved onto the scene.

The road was closed until around 7.30pm when an ambulance took the man to Royal Preston Hospital, where he will remain overnight at the very least.

Force Incident Manager Grant Smith said: "An elderly pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a car on Liverpool Road in Longton. After paramedics were rushed to the scene, the man has now been taken to Royal Preston Hospital for overnight treatment. Our accident investigation unit will now work to establish what happened."

Liverpool Road has now fully reopened and is traffic-free.