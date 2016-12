A crash involving an elderly pedestrian and a car is causing a Preston road to be blocked.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Liverpool Road, Longton and force incident manager for Lancashire Poilce, Grant Smith, said it could be closed for some time.

He said: “An elderly man has been hit by a car and police and ambulance are at the scene.

“It happened in the last half an hour and it could be a while before the road is open.”