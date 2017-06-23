Elderly man airlifted to hospital after falling down embankment

An elderly man was airlifted to hospital following a daring rescue after he fell down an embankment, say fire services.

Crews from Lancaster were called to the Crook of the Lune Bridge at around 7.45pm yesterday after the 77 year-old fell during an evening walk with his wife and grandchildren.

The man was suspected to have suffered serious head injuries and a possible heart attack, say fire crews.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were involved in the rescue of an elderly man who fell down an embankment. The man suffered serious head injuries and a possible heart attack.

"We placed the man on a long board and we carried him up the embankment using man power to lift him.

"He was then taken to hospital via air ambulance."