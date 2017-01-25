Following hard on the heels of the publication of performance tables for state secondary schools and post 16 colleges Mike Walton shares his views.

Each year the Department for Education (DfE) data for GCSE can confuse, particularly if applied to independent schools.

AKS IGCSE successes

Each year I seek to explain why this league table cannot be used for schools like AKS Lytham who follow International GCSEs (IGCSEs).

But confusion remains.

The simple fact is that the traditionally more rigorous IGCSE qualifications do not score in these league tables.

Last summer our Year 11 students took IGCSE in English Literature, English Language, maths, biology, physics, chemistry and combined science.

All will score zero in this confusing DfE list. Remaining subjects will score, thus schools offering both will appear much lower than those following only GCSE.

The Independent Schools Council (ISC) wrote last Thursday:

‘Once again GCSE tables don’t include independent school-preferred IGCSEs, meaning many schools score zero and making comparison not possible’

Of course, those in the education business know this.

However, I have much sympathy for students and parents who may not understand the way this particular league table works. It is beholden on education professionals to help make sense of it. Our job is to educate, not misinform.

Independent schools can choose the exam board and syllabus that best suits the needs and demands of their students.

At AKS Lytham, our results are excellent, both in comparative and value-added terms.

We will not change our winning formula unless it is in our students’ interest to do so.

I believe we should celebrate qualifications, not undermine them.

I observed an assembly last week about how qualifications hold their value. Students were reminded that clothes wear out, cars rust, holidays may be forgotten.

Even money devalues.

Yet a qualification earned will maintain its value throughout one’s life, whether GCSE, IGCSE, A level or other.

M H P Walton

Headmaster, AKS Lytham