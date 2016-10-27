War lecture is well received

Kirkham Grammar School played host to military historian Professor Gary Sheffield from the University of Wolverhampton.

He delivered this year’s First World War Lecture.

Following a successful series of lectures last year to commemorate the Great War, the event proved popular.

The academic is widelypublished and is a former lecturer in War Studies at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst

An audience of pupils, parents, former pupils and members of the local community were also given the opportunity to quiz the speaker on the role of General Haig and The Battle of the Somme.

After the lecture Professor Sheffield signed copies of his latest book, supplied by local bookstore Plackitt and Booth in Lytham.

Refreshments were served in the school’s Old Hall thanks to the generosity of the sponsors of the event, Guy’s Thatched Hamlet.

This proved to be the perfect opportunity for the visitors to the school to mingle and reflect on the lecture.

Plans are already in place for further events in 2017 and 2018 as the school continues its work to remember the fallen of the war.