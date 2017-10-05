University guide places University of Lancaster in its highest position

A Lancashire university is leading the way in excellence, according to new research.

The University of Lancaster has been named University of the Year in the latest Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide.

It has been the top university in the region for more than a decade.

And this year, it rose three places to finish sixth in the national league table, securing it a top-10 finish for the second consecutive year and its highest ever ranking.

Editor of the guide Alastair McCall said: “In the 19 years of our University of the Year awards, there has rarely been a more clear-cut winner.”

He added that the sixth-place ranking in guide, as well as the winning of the coveted University of the Year award, cements its place as an elite UK university.

“Rising to its highest ever ranking in our league table this year, Lancaster is at the top of its game.

“It knows the university it wants to be and as a result makes a distinctive offer to students.

“Dynamic course content and structure, plus the opportunities many students get to work abroad, is reflected in outstanding graduate prospects once they leave.”

The university has invested heavily in its campus, including eco-friendly student residences and a collaboration project with business and the NHS called Health Innovation Campus.

The first £41m phase of the project should be completed within the next two years and it hopes the project will create a world-class centre for excellence for innovation and research in health.

Lancaster has won the Best Student Halls award for seven of the past eight years in the annual National Student Housing Awards and is the only UK university with a presence in sub-Saharan Africa, having opened a branch in Ghana.

There is also a joint institute in China and opportunities for students to spend time at a network of universities across Europe, America, Asia and Australia.