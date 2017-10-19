Universities top world rankings

Lancashire’s universities have been officially named among the world’s best.

Both Lancaster and Preston’s University of Central Lancashire have been rated among the cream in the latest rankings.

UCLan's Prof Mike Thomas

UCLan climbed the prestigious Centre for World University Rankings for third year running.

The institution has been listed in the top 3.3 per cent of universities worldwide, a 0.4 per cent improvement on last year’s score.

The 2017 table puts UCLan at 903 out of more than 27,000 degree-granting institutions of higher education around the globe, the highest level ever achieved by the university in this particular table.

UCLan was rated highly for its quality of education, which measures the number of academics who have won major international awards, prizes, and medals, and its alumni employment rank; measured by the number of alumni who have held CEO positions at the world’s top companies relative to the university’s size.

The number of highly-cited research papers academics produce was also applauded.

Vice-chancellor Professor Mike Thomas said: “It is great news to see the university rise up such a prestigious global table and in particular, rank so highly in areas relating to education quality and graduate employment prospects.

“This is the third year in a row that the University of Central Lancashire has improved its status in this particular table, which chimes with our steady improvement in national league tables here in the UK.

“It’s a fantastic achievement to be among the world’s top higher education institutions and one we’re very proud of.”

Lancaster, which is among the nation’s top university’s, was ranked 422nd in the world table, putting it among the top 1.6 per cent globally.