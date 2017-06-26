UCLan vision is put on video

This is the new official glimpse of what The University of Central Lancashire’s multi-million pound masterplan will look like when it is all finished.

A fly-through video has been put together detailing how the £200m project will look once all the different elements have been put together.

Work is already underway on some parts of the plan, earmarked for completion by 2019, and public consultations have been held to pick both the architect and design for the key Adelphi square gateway redevelopment.

The end result is to see UCLan integrated into the city, providing a world class campus befitting it’s standing as the sixth largest university in the country.

The project, which was first unveiled in 2015 ,will see includes a new road network, parking, landscaping and new buildings. Cycle routes and open spaces will also will be created.

Under the plans, drawn up in conjunction with Lancashire County and Preston City councils, the whole area around the main campus will be totally transformed.

A glimpse of the planned new facilities at UCLan

The Fylde Building has been demolished and the library at the back will be extended to cope with growing demand from the university’s 36,000 scholars.

Plans were recently unveiled for public input which show the Adelphi area off Corporation Street and Friargate totally redrawn, with the road system re-vamped and the current roundabout replaced with an icon gateway to the university.

Key to this will be the creation of a new public pedestrianised square - twice the size of the current city centre Flag Market.

The project also includes a £30 million-plus Engineering Innovation Centre.