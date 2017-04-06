UCLan is on top of the world

Preston’s university is on top form after its international reputation received a major boost.

The University of Central Lancashire has entered a young global rating for the first time .

The institution has been named on U-Multirank, an online system comparing 1,500 universities from across the world.

The site, now in its fourth year, compares universities against five main strands: teaching and learning, research, knowledge transfer, international orientation and regional engagement.

Subsections within each area are then given a grade between A, for very good, to E, for weak.

UCLan scored and A in six different areas from bachelor graduation rates to international academic staff.

The university made history when it became the first modern university in the region to enter the official QS world rankings.

Vice chancellor Mike Thomas said: “It’s a great achievement that we’ve been recognised by U-Multirank and that we’ve made it on to this global rating system for the first time in our history.

“It shows the progression we are making is being identified on the world stage. “This success builds on a fantastic 2016 when we were recognised by a host of global league tables for our development.”

The university’s international recognition comes on the back of a successful 2016 when UCLan was named in the Best Global Universities Rankings for the first time, it bucked the UK trend and held its position in the QS World Rankings and was also named in the top 3.7 per cent of all worldwide universities in the Complete World University Rankings.