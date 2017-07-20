UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Language and Global Studies

These are some of the success stories.
Shelley Marie Byrne, PhD, Master of Philosophy/Doctor of Philosophy.
Stacey Cann, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) TESOL with Modern Language (Spanish).
Alicia Montemayor Garrido Perez, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Business Communication.
Aleksandra Gwiazda, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) German for International Business.
Sioned Hanks, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages with Spanish.
Paula Hardman, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Combined Studies.
Qian Liu, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) International Business Communication.
Chinatsu Miyashita, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Business Communication.
Maria Outos, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English for International Corporate Communication with German.
Camille Rolin, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Business Communication.
Natasha Root, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Modern Languages (French and Spanish).
Dean Christopher Topping, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Modern Languages (Japanese and German).
