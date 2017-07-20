Search

UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Language and Global Studies

These are some of the success stories.

Shelley Marie Byrne, PhD, Master of Philosophy/Doctor of Philosophy.

Stacey Cann, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) TESOL with Modern Language (Spanish).

Alicia Montemayor Garrido Perez, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Business Communication.

Aleksandra Gwiazda, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) German for International Business.

Sioned Hanks, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages with Spanish.

Paula Hardman, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Combined Studies.

Qian Liu, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) International Business Communication.

Chinatsu Miyashita, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Business Communication.

Maria Outos, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English for International Corporate Communication with German.

Camille Rolin, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Business Communication.

Natasha Root, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Modern Languages (French and Spanish).

Dean Christopher Topping, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Modern Languages (Japanese and German).