UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Journalism, Media and Performance

These are some of the success stories.
Siobhan Abbass, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.
Christopher Abbott, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Theatre.
Richard Albiston, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Film Production.
Heather Annereau, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Photography.
Heather Bennett, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Animation.
Connor Billington, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Alexander Geza Laszlo Botosh, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.
Gary Brown, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Digital Imaging and Photography.
Thomas George Carroll, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Media Production.
Jodie Leigh Cartwright, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.
Jack Francis Clarke, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Jacob Colley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.
Ashlee Collins, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.
Sophie Colquhoun, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.
Charlie Cottam, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Film Production.
Laura Louise Creighton, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.
Andrei Octavian Crisan, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.
Ryan Crompton, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Jessie Crook, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Media Production.
Jonathan Dawes, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Production.
Gabrielle Dawkins, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Photography.
Adam Dhibi, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.
Jack William Dowell, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Games Design.
Kathryn Ellor, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.
Marvin Fenol, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Games Design.
Molly Fern, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.
Steven Fleming, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.
Terry Foster, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.
Grant Gillespie, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.
Caroline Anne Guilfoyle, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.
Kieran Haggitt, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Theatre.
Louis George Hall, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Benjamin Hamby, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Games Design.
Hayley Harwood, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Games Design.
Joseph Haselden, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Photography.
William James Hiscutt, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.
Angelina Johnson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Photography.
Heidi Jordan, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.
Amelia Joy, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.
Chloe Kenyon, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.
Alice-May Kilmartin, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.
Eleanor Kitson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Photography.
Sian Knight, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.
Benjamin Kriehn, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.
Jinshu Li, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Animation.
David Malone, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Music Production.
William Joseph Manley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.
Rebecca Marginson, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Web Design and Development.
Jessica Marsh, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.
Emily Maude, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Acting.
Jack Brian Mawdesley, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Digital Imaging and Photography.
Peter McCarthy, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Rebekah McSherry, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film Production.
Mathew Moody, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.
Daniel Joseph Moore, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music.
Jack Naylor, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.
Lisa Oldroyd, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Photography.
Liam Peacock, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music.
Curtis Pitman, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.
James Pye, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.
Benedict James Pye, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.
Joshua Richardson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Animation.
David Andrew Robertson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.
Daniel Rossall, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.
Rebecca Julie Schofield, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Film Production.
Mark Skidmore, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.
Oliver Smith, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.
William Henry Smyth, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film Production.
Hayley Louise Jade Stubbs, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Arts in Teaching Dance in the Private Sector.
Matthew William Sumner, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Acting.
Kellyann Swift, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Acting.
David Szalai, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Production.
Thomas Taylor, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.
Amber Taylor, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.
David James Thorp, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.
Georgia Maria Tuohey, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.
Ethan Walker, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Games Design.
Wen Wang, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Animation.
Darren John Patrick Watson, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Music Production.
Linus Welsh, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Media Production.
Harry Westall, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music.
Lee Wharton, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music.
Tomas Whitehead, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Benjamin James Wignall, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Toby Andrew Wilding, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Joshua Williams-Lawless, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Benjamin Wilson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Anthony Winbow, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.
Henry James Woodsford, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Jack Wynne, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.
Aleksander Zdan-Michajowicz, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Media Production.
Yingran Zhu, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Animation.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.