UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Journalism, Media and Performance

UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017
UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017
These are some of the success stories.

Siobhan Abbass, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.

Christopher Abbott, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Theatre.

Richard Albiston, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Film Production.

Heather Annereau, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Photography.

Heather Bennett, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Animation.

Connor Billington, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Alexander Geza Laszlo Botosh, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.

Gary Brown, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Digital Imaging and Photography.

Thomas George Carroll, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Media Production.

Jodie Leigh Cartwright, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.

Jack Francis Clarke, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Jacob Colley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.

Ashlee Collins, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.

Sophie Colquhoun, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.

Charlie Cottam, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Film Production.

Laura Louise Creighton, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.

Andrei Octavian Crisan, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.

Ryan Crompton, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Jessie Crook, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Media Production.

Jonathan Dawes, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Production.

Gabrielle Dawkins, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Photography.

Adam Dhibi, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.

Jack William Dowell, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Games Design.

Kathryn Ellor, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.

Marvin Fenol, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Games Design.

Molly Fern, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.

Steven Fleming, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.

Terry Foster, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.

Grant Gillespie, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.

Caroline Anne Guilfoyle, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.

Kieran Haggitt, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Theatre.

Louis George Hall, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Benjamin Hamby, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Games Design.

Hayley Harwood, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Games Design.

Joseph Haselden, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Photography.

William James Hiscutt, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.

Angelina Johnson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Photography.

Heidi Jordan, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.

Amelia Joy, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.

Chloe Kenyon, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.

Alice-May Kilmartin, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.

Eleanor Kitson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Photography.

Sian Knight, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.

Benjamin Kriehn, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.

Jinshu Li, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Animation.

David Malone, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Music Production.

William Joseph Manley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Dance, Performance and Teaching.

Rebecca Marginson, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Web Design and Development.

Jessica Marsh, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Journalism.

Emily Maude, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Acting.

Jack Brian Mawdesley, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Digital Imaging and Photography.

Peter McCarthy, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Rebekah McSherry, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film Production.

Mathew Moody, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.

Daniel Joseph Moore, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music.

Jack Naylor, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.

Lisa Oldroyd, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Photography.

Liam Peacock, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music.

Curtis Pitman, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.

James Pye, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.

Benedict James Pye, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.

Joshua Richardson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Animation.

David Andrew Robertson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.

Daniel Rossall, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.

Rebecca Julie Schofield, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Film Production.

Mark Skidmore, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Screenwriting.

Oliver Smith, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Production.

William Henry Smyth, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film Production.

Hayley Louise Jade Stubbs, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Arts in Teaching Dance in the Private Sector.

Matthew William Sumner, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Acting.

Kellyann Swift, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Acting.

David Szalai, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Production.

Thomas Taylor, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.

Amber Taylor, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.

David James Thorp, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Photography.

Georgia Maria Tuohey, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music Theatre.

Ethan Walker, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Games Design.

Wen Wang, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Animation.

Darren John Patrick Watson, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Music Production.

Linus Welsh, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Media Production.

Harry Westall, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music.

Lee Wharton, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Music.

Tomas Whitehead, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Benjamin James Wignall, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Toby Andrew Wilding, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Joshua Williams-Lawless, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Benjamin Wilson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Anthony Winbow, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Games Design.

Henry James Woodsford, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Jack Wynne, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sports Journalism.

Aleksander Zdan-Michajowicz, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Media Production.

Yingran Zhu, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Animation.