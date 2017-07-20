UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Humanites and Social Sciences

These are some of the success stories.

Nadia Ahmed, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sociology.

Reece Allan-Slater, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.

Nicola Foxcroft Alloway, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.

Laura Anton, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) History.

Suleman Bana, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Language and Literature.

Megan Beardsworth, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.

Michael Byron Beaumont, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History.

Emily Anne Beech, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.

Jane Beenham, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Deaf Studies and Education.

Lyndsey Brown, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sociology.

Adam James Browne, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Philosophy.

David Bryant, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) History.

Matshidiso Letsile Camenzuli Chetcuti, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.

Rhiannon Clarke, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.

Kay Cochrane, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.

Lesley Davidson, Master of Arts by Research, MA (By Research).

Daniel Day, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History and Politics.

Sinead Rebecca Devers, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.

Mikaela Jade Dudley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.

Andrew James Fielding, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Literature.

Sallie Fielding, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.

Joshua Finch, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.

Jack Godwin, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Public Services.

Lisa Jayne Green, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.

Peyton Gregory-Jemson, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.

Richard Grindley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History.

Eilidh Catherine Harkness, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

Hannah Hayes, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Religion, Culture and Society.

Henry Richard Arthur Holloway, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Philosophy.

Alice Hudson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Literature and Creative Writing.

Bradley James Hutchinson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.

Daisy John, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Language and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

Arron Mark Johnson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.

Humayun Khawaja, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Politics and Social Policy.

Hanna Latif, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Religion, Culture and Society.

Alexander Lucas, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.

Megan Makinson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) History.

Libby McManus, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) History.

Sophie Milligan, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) English Language and Literature.

Patricia Caroline Moyles, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Literature.

Mariah Mulberry, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

Emma Julie Mullen, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sociology.

Philip Newsome, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.

Michael Newton, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Literature and Creative Writing.

Rebecca Louise Peters, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sociology.

Robert Porter, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Religion, Culture and Society.

Megan Pressler, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) English Language and Literature.

Matthew Price, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.

Harriet Rose Priestley, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.

Jamie Rattigan, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.

Candice Susan Rigby, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Religion, Culture and Society.

Jamie Daniel Roberts, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.

Becky Robinson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language Studies.

Louise Robinson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language Studies.

Benjamin Rowland, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.

Matthew Simpson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History.

Kaleigh Slater, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History.

Jessica Amy Fraser Sneddon, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Literature and Creative Writing.

Daniel Stevens, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Modern World History.

Kathryn Strong, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Literature.

Deanna-Cian Tarpey, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Creative Writing.

George Waters, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.

Thomas Edward Welsh, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Journalism.

Aleskandra Wisniewska, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.

Adrian Jeffrey Worsnop, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Philosophy.

Victoria Michelle Yates, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sociology.