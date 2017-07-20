UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Humanites and Social Sciences

These are some of the success stories.
Nadia Ahmed, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sociology.
Reece Allan-Slater, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.
Nicola Foxcroft Alloway, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.
Laura Anton, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) History.
Suleman Bana, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Language and Literature.
Megan Beardsworth, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.
Michael Byron Beaumont, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History.
Emily Anne Beech, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.
Jane Beenham, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Deaf Studies and Education.
Lyndsey Brown, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Sociology.
Adam James Browne, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Philosophy.
David Bryant, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) History.
Matshidiso Letsile Camenzuli Chetcuti, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.
Rhiannon Clarke, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.
Kay Cochrane, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.
Lesley Davidson, Master of Arts by Research, MA (By Research).
Daniel Day, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History and Politics.
Sinead Rebecca Devers, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.
Mikaela Jade Dudley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.
Andrew James Fielding, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Literature.
Sallie Fielding, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.
Joshua Finch, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.
Jack Godwin, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Public Services.
Lisa Jayne Green, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.
Peyton Gregory-Jemson, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.
Richard Grindley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History.
Eilidh Catherine Harkness, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.
Hannah Hayes, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Religion, Culture and Society.
Henry Richard Arthur Holloway, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Philosophy.
Alice Hudson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Literature and Creative Writing.
Bradley James Hutchinson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.
Daisy John, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Language and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.
Arron Mark Johnson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.
Humayun Khawaja, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Politics and Social Policy.
Hanna Latif, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Religion, Culture and Society.
Alexander Lucas, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.
Megan Makinson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) History.
Libby McManus, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) History.
Sophie Milligan, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) English Language and Literature.
Patricia Caroline Moyles, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Literature.
Mariah Mulberry, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.
Emma Julie Mullen, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sociology.
Philip Newsome, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.
Michael Newton, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) English Literature and Creative Writing.
Rebecca Louise Peters, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sociology.
Robert Porter, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Religion, Culture and Society.
Megan Pressler, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) English Language and Literature.
Matthew Price, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.
Harriet Rose Priestley, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) British Sign Language and Deaf Studies.
Jamie Rattigan, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.
Candice Susan Rigby, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Religion, Culture and Society.
Jamie Daniel Roberts, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.
Becky Robinson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language Studies.
Louise Robinson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language Studies.
Benjamin Rowland, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Public Services.
Matthew Simpson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History.
Kaleigh Slater, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) History.
Jessica Amy Fraser Sneddon, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Literature and Creative Writing.
Daniel Stevens, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Modern World History.
Kathryn Strong, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Literature.
Deanna-Cian Tarpey, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Creative Writing.
George Waters, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Film and Media Studies.
Thomas Edward Welsh, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) English Language and Journalism.
Aleskandra Wisniewska, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Public Services, Prisons and Law Enforcement.
Adrian Jeffrey Worsnop, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Philosophy.
Victoria Michelle Yates, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Sociology.
