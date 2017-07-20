UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Health Sciences

Have your say

These are some of the success stories.

Michelle Addy, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Lisymol Alex, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Joshua John Arnold, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Sports Therapy.

Benjamin James Astley, Certificate of Higher Education with Distinction, Certificate of Higher Education in Out of Hospital Studies.

Kris James Baldock, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy.

Margaret Alice Ball, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Leanne Birch, Postgraduate Certificate with Distinction, Postgraduate Certificate in Enhanced Clinical Practice.

Lewis Blacow, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Katie Clarke, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Adam Crabtree, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Nurse Practitioner.

Alison Marie Dick, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Tracey Louise Dickens, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Nurse Practitioner.

Callum Edward Dixon, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Sports Therapy.

Jayn Elizabeth Edmondson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Gaynor Eskdale-Lord, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Joanna Lorraine Frimston, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Claire Michelle Frith, Hons Degree - Third, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Sarah Jayne Gibb, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Matthew Paul Harris, Masters with Merit, MSc Health Informatics.

Robert Anthony Horner, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy.

Kate Hunter, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Robert Murray Hutton, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Sports Therapy.

Mia Fallan Johnston, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Cheryl Jones, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Jonty Lindsay Kenward, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Berj Kishmishian, PhD, Master of Philosophy/Doctor of Philosophy.

Neal Levack-Venn, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Joseph Anthony Livesey, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Paige Marcus, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Sports Therapy.

Nicholas McCarthy, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy.

Helen McKenzie, Diploma of Higher Education, Diploma of Higher Education in Pre-Hospital Care.

Charmayne Cameale Miller, Certificate of Higher Education with Merit, Certificate of Higher Education in Out of Hospital Studies.

Stephanie Mills, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Sports Therapy.

Jack Moody, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Sports Therapy.

Janine Morris, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Laura Georgina Morris, Certificate of Higher Education, Certificate of Higher Education in Out of Hospital Studies.

Sally Newport, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Caroline Nuttall, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Julie Maureen Olsen, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Joanne Barbara Orton, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Nurse Practitioner.

Joanne Parkinson, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy.

Hina Patel, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Nutan Patel-west, Certificate of Higher Education with Merit, Certificate of Higher Education in Out of Hospital Studies.

Samuel George Radcliffe, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy.

Rachel Elizabeth Rawley, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Simon Antony Robinson, Certificate of Higher Education with Distinction, Certificate of Higher Education in Out of Hospital Studies.

David Rowlands, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in Enhanced Clinical Practice.

Karen Margaret Scullion, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Hema Seetal, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Patrick Selby, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Enhanced Paramedic Practice.

Sharon Elaine Sonnah, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy.

Graham William Sutton, Certificate of Higher Education with Distinction, Certificate of Higher Education in Out of Hospital Studies.

Sarah Elizabeth Tipping, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Professional Practice.

Caroline Jane Waterworth, PhD, Master of Philosophy/Doctor of Philosophy.

Judith Emma Winter, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in Enhanced Clinical Practice.

Alexander Zavallis-Roebuck, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy.