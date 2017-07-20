UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Forensic and Applied Sciences

These are some of the success stories.
Zoe Ainsworth, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Archaeology.
Chanel Aspinall, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Lauren Beattie, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Anthropology.
Emma Katherine Blamire, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Anthropology.
Natalie Bland, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Samuel Bray, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Madeleine Brownsword, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Paul Burton, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Matthew Carradice, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Christopher Clarke, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Environmental Management.
Sophie Clarke, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Anthropology.
Mitchell Curzon, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Jack Derry, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Jemma Dixon, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Carly Louise Dugdale, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Daniel Evans, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Geography.
Matthew Paul Fawcett, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Stewart Gordon, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Megan Gornall, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Elizabeth Harris, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Elliot James Hatton, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Ryan Lewis Hirstwood, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Anthropology.
Sam Ip, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Jesna Jijo, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Meghan Celia Jones, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Anthropology.
Kayleigh Jones, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Geeta Kaur Singh, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Matthew Robert Kenwright, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Geography.
Zak Lamb, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
William Lavelle-Bowden, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Geography.
Jack Lawton, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Rebecca Ledniczky, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Charlotte Loughran, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Anna Marie Mack, Masters Degree, MSc Energy and Environmental Management.
Ryan Andrew Mayor, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Natasha McCarten, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Dominic Mellars, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Taylor John Mills, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Nicole Milnes, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Anthropology.
Sean Noblet, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Samuel James O’Sullivan, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Amanda Parry, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science.
Jonathan Phoenix, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Rachel Alice Plant, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Siobhan Marie Quigg, Master of Science by Research, MSc (By Research).
Hannah-Jade Reams, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Adam Harry Rigby, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Jordan Schofield, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Hannah Shaw, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Rebecca Slater, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Chloe Smith, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Geography.
Tyler Starritt, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Amy Stevens, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Lucy Anna Thompson, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Policing and Criminal Investigation.
Jack Tinsley, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Anthony Francis Tobin, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Archaeology.
Megan Tomlinson, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Levi Jennifer Woods, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Ellis Worden, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Jade Yates, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science and Criminal Investigation.
Kaitlin Youren, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Policing.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.