UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Community Health and Midwifery

These are some of the success stories.
Laura Armstrong, Foundation Certificate, Foundation Certificate in Health & Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Angela Balmer, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Nicole Elise Boardman, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Midwifery.
Lisa Kirsten Broadley, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in Health and Social Care Education.
Charlotte Bush, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Lavendar Nirvana Carrick, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Sophie Chapman, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Thokozani Chibowa, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Counselling and Psychotherapy Studies.
Lucy Crompton, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care (Mental Health Pathway).
Heidi Dixon, Foundation Certificate, Foundation Certificate in Health & Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Laura Kate Gillhespy, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Integrative Psychotherapy.
Hannah Glover, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Counselling and Psychotherapy Studies.
Claire Grant, Masters with Merit, MSc Applied Public Health.
Joanne Healy, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Jade Hogan, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Clare Holder, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Midwifery.
Katie Howell, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Counselling and Psychotherapy Studies.
Chloe Jackson, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Bethany Rose Jones, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Counselling and Psychotherapy Studies.
Claire Leyland, Pass Degree, BA (Hons) Counselling and Psychotherapy Studies.
Andrea Mary Mann, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Counselling and Psychotherapy Studies.
Katy Zel McDonald, Foundation Certificate with Merit, Foundation Certificate in Health & Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Rebecca Ann O’Malley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Counselling and Psychotherapy Studies.
Jennifer Palmer, Foundation Certificate with Distinction, Foundation Certificate in Health & Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Neesha Ridley, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in Health and Social Care Education.
Nicole Ann Royles, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Counselling and Psychotherapy Studies.
Humayra Shaikh, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Midwifery.
Maria Lourdes Siquier Salva, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Midwifery.
Rachel Williams, Foundation Certificate with Merit, Foundation Certificate in Health & Social Care (Rehabilitation).
Elaine Williamson, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care (Assistant Practitioner).
Amy-Leigh Wilson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Counselling and Psychotherapy Studies.
Rebecca Marie Wilson, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Health and Social Care (Social Care).
