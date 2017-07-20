UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Art, Design and Fashion

These are some of the success stories.
Victoria Abbott, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Interior Design.
Chelsea Leigh Blakeway, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Graphic Design.
Elizabeth Blundell, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Alice Bohannon, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Illustration.
Amy Rose Brooks, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Graphic Arts.
Daisy Bunting, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion.
Amy Burgess, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion.
Alexandra Bryony Carnall, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Graphic Design.
Jared Jacob Clark, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Graphic Design.
Kelly-Ann Cooper, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Interior Design.
Aleksandra Dabrowska, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Drawing and Image Making.
Susan Louise Darbyshire, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology.
Lucy Elizabeth Dillon, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Graphic Design.
Lesley-Ann Dobrowolski, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Graphic Arts.
Sarah Jane Docker, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Illustration.
Isaiah Durosaiye, PhD, Master of Philosophy/Doctor of Philosophy.
Joshua James Enell, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Graphic Arts.
Luke Fox, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Drawing and Image Making.
Aaron Froggatt, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology.
Anita George, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Kristiana Gibela, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Interior Design.
Danielle Leah Glennon, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Graphic Design.
Mark Gordon, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Product Design.
Lynne Hamilton, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Jessica Mary Ann Hartley, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion.
Janet Hartley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Emma Hill, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion with Styling.
Joey House, Hons Degree - Third, BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology.
Aliya Huet, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Graphic Design.
Lisa Jackson, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion.
Monika Malgorzata Jakubik, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Graphic Arts.
Rebekah Ann Louise Johnstone, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion.
Bethany Jones, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Ryan Marno, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Andrew Edward Martin, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Graphic Design.
Gabriele Mazrimiene, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion Brand Management.
Stephanie McCallum, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Graphic Design.
Kayley Marie McDonald, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Graphic Design.
Olivia McFadden, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Lois Lesley McKenzie, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion Brand Management.
Beth McLaren, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion.
Natalie Miller, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion.
Rebecca Morley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fashion Design.
Amy Morris, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion Design.
Azraa Motala, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Amy Myerscough, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Fashion Design.
Nadia Noor, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Textiles.
Hannah Ousey, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion.
Kayleigh Anne Pagett, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Graphic Design.
Alice Jane Potter, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion.
Diana j Potter, Masters with Distinction, MA Antiques.
Emily Rose Pye, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Siakha Rahman, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Interior Design.
Tristan Mark Rayner, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology.
Carly Roberts, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fashion Brand Management.
Sarah Roberts, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Graphic Arts.
Georgia Rose-Garside, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion with Styling.
Dean Saxon, Hons Degree - Third, BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion with Styling.
David Aron Seth, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Architecture.
Stephanie Smith, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Graphic Design.
Samantha Starkie, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology.
Charlotte Mary Sumner, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Architecture.
Katrina Jane Taylor, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Adam Mark Alan Taylor, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Graphic Design.
Scott Tomlinson, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Graphic Design.
George Townley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Illustration.
Simon Turnbull, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Matthew Leonard Joseph Walker, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Product Design.
Patricia Walsh, Masters with Merit, MA Antiques.
Emma Wellens, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Laura Jane Welsby, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fashion.
Esme Whiteside, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Samantha Williams, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
Michael Wood, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Graphic Design.
Stephanie Adele Wright, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Arts in Graphic Design.
Beata Wrobel, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Fine Art.
