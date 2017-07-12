TV star Thomson receives academic fellowship

Cold Feet star John Thomson has a new role....as an Honorary Fellow of the University of Central Lancashire.

The 48-year-old, who grew up in New Longton, said: “I am honoured and delighted to accept this Honorary Fellowship. I can’t believe it and actually feel rather overwhelmed.

The star, who has spent 30 years in the entertainment industry, added: “I think the key to career success is to love what you do and enjoy your job as much as possible.

“I relish what I do and am eternally grateful for that. It’s also important to learn from failure as well as success and always strive to do better.”

More than 4,000 students are graduating from UCLan at ceremonies throughout this week.

Among the university’s other new honorary fellows are by 808 State founding member Graham Massey, Preston born Michelin starred chef Michael Wignall and Oscar winner Mark Crabtree OBE.