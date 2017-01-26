Toolkit helps young people to decide

A collection of creative and effective communication tools, designed to give young people a voice in decision-making, has won an award.

The Leapfrog Project, a partnership between Lancaster University, Child Action N W and Blackburn with Darwen Council won the British Youth Council Youth On Board Innovation Award.

This youth-led and selected award recognises new ideas and practices making a real difference to how organisations work with young people.

It has already helped hundreds of youngsters, and was developed last year with funds from the Arts and Humanities Research Council, to encourage young people to design new ways to address some of the challenges they face.

Already people, professionals and young people, using the tools have seen the real difference the Leapfrog approach has made.

They have been used to mediate difficult discussions, reach out to young people trapped in the care system and empower them.

Christy Walsh, resource development manager for CANW said: “The group, who were either young carers or children in care, were able to work within a higher education setting with professionals and create a legacy that will benefit not only themselves but children and young people across the country. The award enables our young people to receive the prestige they rightfully deserve.”

Professor Leon Cruickshank, of Lancaster University, said: “The project was selected and judged by young people to be inspiring which is testament to the creativity of the project and the quality of the research.”

View at http://leapfrog.tools/toolbox/working-with-young-people/