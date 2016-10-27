Time to beat college band deadline date

Young musicians looking for a helping hand to step into the big time have until tomorrow get their act together.

Preston’s College is on the lookout for bands, musicians and singers aged 14 to 16 from schools across the county.

Organisers of the annual ‘Battle of the Bands’ competition have sent out a last minute rallying call as deadline is Friday.

The competition will entail several heats, with competitors being challenged to creatively interpret contemporary material, producing covers of popular songs without compromising the integrity of the original.

The first round of heats will be held in January next year and will require a performance of two covers, preferably contrasting to demonstrate diversity and range.

The winner and runner-up from each round will progress to the final which will take place in February 2017.

Battle of the Bands is very popular and besides giving musicians a chance to play in a competitive environment it will allow aspiring performers to immerse themselves in the realities of the music industry.

The winners will also receive a huge prize of £1,000 worth of musical equipment for the school of the winning band.

The bands, who need to enter before Friday, will be encouraged to learn from each other and to interact, make new friends and forge connections in the industry.

Simon Roberts, programme team leader for music at the St Vincent’s Road college, said: “We’re really excited to host Battle of the Bands.

“It’s a great opportunity for school pupils across Lancashire to really get a feel for the industry and will be a chance to not only show off their talents, but also see if they can handle the pressure of performing live.

“Live performances are a must if you want to make it in the music industry and if home-grown talent like Ed Sheeran, Adele and The 1975 have taught us anything, it’s that to make it big you’ve got to start young.”

Entries will be accepted until Friday.

Schools can enter a many bands as they wish but need to sign up quickly.

To register interest or find out more, email BOTB2017@preston.ac.uk or call 0177 225604.