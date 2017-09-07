Time to apply for 2018 place

Schools have only just returned after the summer holidays, but parents are already being urged to apply for paces for next year’s intakes.

Online applications for Lancashire school places went live this week for children either starting out at primary school, or moving to secondary school in September 2018.

The county council said last year the bulk of applications were made online for primary and secondary school places.

The closing dates are October 31 2017 for secondary schools, and January 15 2018 for primary schools.

In Lancashire, children start primary school in the September after their fourth birthday.