Time for double celebrations

It has been a week for celebrating at Holy Cross Catholic High School.

Students were hailed super heroes after finishing runners-up in a STEM competition at Leyland’s Runshaw College.

The triumphant Holy Cross swimmers took the at Chorley Schools' swimming gala for the first time

The Chorley school was up against counterparts from 14 other schools from across Lancashire and surrounding area in the STEM Super Hero competition - and were only denied top spot by Southport Stanley High.

Students from each school had to investigate the science of super heroes by looking at mutations of DNA, making the longest polymer string they could and designing a super hero element.

The four-strong Holy Cross team consisted of Year 10 students Eddie Loy, Hassan Ali, Jodie Bonehill and Mia Rigby, who are all triple scientists.

Meanwhile, the Miles Standish Way high school set a new record by winning the Chorley Schools Swimming Gala for the first time.

Captained by Bradley Astles and Leah Williams, there were some outstanding performances including Jordan O’Hara in the butterfly.

The event, held at Chorley All Seasons Leisure Centre, was a comfortable win for Holy Cross.

The Aqua Splash team of Matthew Titterington, Rebecca Jewitt, Kiera Southworth and Jordan Noblett also performed well.